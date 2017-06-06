Aruban Singer-Songwriter ESHA to Celebrate the Release of her Second Album

She is not the typical 15-year-old teenager. Esha began writing songs at six years of age, and after the success of her first album, "Beautiful," and accompanying music video, "Yesterday," is taking the music scene by storm. She will be performing on the main stage at the Aruba Summer Music Festival in July and will also be performing at the Caribbean Sea Jazz Festival in September.

"With this latest album I wanted to explore the dangers of love and relationships. I'm so excited about how it turned out. I hope that every word of every song touches the listener and makes them feel something," said Esha.

“Dangerous” will be released following a private press party on June 6th.

The master of ceremonies for the evening will be Ruben Garcia along with Darren van Ommeren.

Expected attendees include:

Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes - CEO of ATA, along with other members of the ATA team;

Julie-Julie - Power 101.7 FM;

Rona, Tabitha and Jacquelin - Pica Girls 96.5 FM;

Luis Miguel Mansur - Summer Music Festival Aruba;

Eric Eman – Caribbean Jazz Festival Aruba;

Tessa Pietersz – Trend Alert Aruba;

Kim Copeland – Nashville Record Producer; and

Other local dignitaries.

There will be a live Facebook Feed of the press release party on June 6th between 8:00pm and 8:30pm. It will feature a multimedia presentation, release of the new album's artwork, remarks from Esha herself, and a sneak peek of some of her new songs.

You can find the Facebook Feed at https://www.facebook.com/eshamusic.

For questions or additional information, please email: info@eshaofficial.com.

You can also find Esha at: