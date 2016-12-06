Language
Map of Aruba
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Aruba’s Crafty Hand’s Christmas Fair is taking place on December 9 and 10

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Dec. 6, 2016
    The Cosecha store Aruba

    On December 9th and 10th  local artisans, both professionals and hobbyists, will be showcasing their work at Plaza Padu, the new plaza where the Cosecha Gallery is located in downtown Oranjestad.

    Join the locals at the annual Artisans Christmas Fair and enjoy the cozy christmas ambiance with music, delicious ayacas, and the Caribbean equivalent to eggnog: ponche crema, whilst purchasing some local art straight from the artists!  Foundation Aruba and C.R.A.F.T. aim to acknowledge, promote and develop Aruban art. This event is the perfect opportunity to showcase what local artisans are capable of.

    Join the holiday fun on December 9th and 10th, 6pm-10pm to discover known artists and hidden talents!

    The Cosecha Gallery will provide a bar where refreshments can be purchased. 

    Tags:
    Cosecha
    Plaza Padu
    Christmas Fair
    Art
    Local Artists