Join the locals at the annual Artisans Christmas Fair and enjoy the cozy christmas ambiance with music, delicious ayacas, and the Caribbean equivalent to eggnog: ponche crema, whilst purchasing some local art straight from the artists! Foundation Aruba and C.R.A.F.T. aim to acknowledge, promote and develop Aruban art. This event is the perfect opportunity to showcase what local artisans are capable of.

Join the holiday fun on December 9th and 10th, 6pm-10pm to discover known artists and hidden talents!

The Cosecha Gallery will provide a bar where refreshments can be purchased.

Click on the image below to download the flyer.