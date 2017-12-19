Associate appreciation day at La Cabana Beach Resort

On the recent Associate Appreciation Day, La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino thanked every one of those contributing, for the tremendous efforts they have put into their work, helping make the property the #1 resort among many BlueGreen hotels across the chain’s network, receiving the Outstanding Achievement in Hospitality Award, thanks to the important role each of the associates played in the successful running of the operation.

Department head were available to thank their associates for putting their best foot forward every day, with tokens of appreciation, Christmas ham and traditional music.