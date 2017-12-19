Language
Map of Aruba
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Associate appreciation day at La Cabana Beach Resort

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Dec. 19, 2017
    Appreciation La Cabana

    Our cheerful pictures attest to the fact that La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino is a delightful workplace filled with enthusiastic, driven associates, supported by equally enthusiastic and driven leaders.

    On the recent Associate Appreciation Day, La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino thanked every one of those contributing, for the tremendous efforts they have put into their work, helping make the property the #1 resort among many BlueGreen hotels across the chain’s network, receiving the Outstanding Achievement in Hospitality Award, thanks to the important role each of the associates played in the successful running of the operation.

    Department head were available to thank their associates for putting their best foot forward every day, with tokens of appreciation, Christmas ham and traditional music.  

    La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino
    Associate appreciation