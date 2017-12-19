At the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino Team Members Celebrate the Season at an Elegant Cocktail Reception

This year, in a more relaxed party format, team members had more fun as they danced to the music of Aruba’s #1 band Buleria from the beginning of the evening all through the night, enjoying frequent visits to the buffet loaded with local holiday specialties, lovingly prepared by the resort’s culinary team. As the bars served delicious cocktails, team members sampled everything from traditional appetizers to tempting desserts, and posed in front of the photo booth for commemorative, souvenir snapshots.

Winners of an internal photography contest, posted on social media, were announced during the event with Human Resources landing first place followed by Pool & Beach and the Accounting department.

Members of the executive committee thanked team members for their many contributions during 2017, and wished them a memorable evening, a wonderful holiday season, and a prosperous New Year.