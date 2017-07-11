ATARDI RESTAURANT WINS 2017 EXPERT’S CHOICE AWARD

According to TripExpert, the Award reflects the views of journalists and professional travel writers and is granted to only the best restaurants around the world.

With endorsements from publications like Fodor's and Frommer's, Atardi is featured on TripExpert.com as one of the best restaurants in Aruba. TripExpert takes a new approach to ratings by using only professional reviews in travel guides, magazines, newspapers and other respected sources. As one of the top restaurants in Aruba, Atardi has also received TripExpert's Best of Aruba award. Travelers can be confident that it is an outstanding choice for dining out in Aruba. It is important to mention that less than 2% of all restaurants worldwide receive the award.

The team of the Aruba Marriott Resort and Atardi Restaurant are very pleased to have received this distinguished award and invites everyone to visit Atardi Restaurant for a one of kind dining experience on the island.