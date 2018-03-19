AWD now has 29 proud Aruba Certified Experts

They were the first Aruba Certified Experts (ACE) belonging to a restaurant group; AWD is aiming for a 100% score, with all personnel knowledgeable about the island’s intriguing history, culture and meteoric rise into tourism. ``We learned a lot that we didn’t know before,’’ said one of the newly certified experts. ``I never knew that Aruba played such an incredibly important role during World War II, for instance.’’

Staffers of all of the ten Aruba Wine and Dine restaurants and bars will be attending the five 2.5 hour-long sessions that make up the course. Being able to answer a wide scala of visitors’ questions about the island is its goal; the added knowledge might spark more interest in the island in the participants themselves as well.

The Aruba Certified Experts course is a joint initiative of the government, the Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA) and the Aruba Hotel And Tourism Association (AHATA); it `increases knowledge about the product Aruba and it provides an authentic experience of the guest’. The first level is Operational, while the second level is Managerial. Already 4,500 employees of hotels and car rentals have been certified and currently the taxi drivers are receiving their training, which is taught in English. Aruba Certified Experts receive a pin to wear on their uniform.

So cheers to all AWD certified experts. Well done, all of you; you are true ACEs!