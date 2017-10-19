Beat-The-Heat Family Day of the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

The department of Human Resources took great care to produce a perfect day for the hard-working Team Members and their family.

The invitation to De Palm Island for a full program of activities yielded a tremendous response. More than 500 persons, including team and family members took advantage of the opportunity.

The day took off with catered breakfast, followed by a lunch buffet and free flowing libations throughout the day, with entertainment by DJ Big B and DJs by 3XL productionz.

Team members enjoyed the array of activities available on the island including snorkeling, banana boat rides, the adrenaline-pumping slides at the Blue Parrot water park, the kids’ corner, and ongoing competitive beach games such as volleyball, soccer, basketball, and tennis, on the sugar-white sand.

The afternoon entertainment program featured salsa lessons, human foosball, ping-pong and the latest adventurous additions to the island menu of exhilaration, zip lining 446 feet across De Palm Island from 33 feet in the air and air jumping, soaring to 22 feet on one of the four new Air-Jumpers.

Some team members opted to spend the day lounging in the shade and interacting with their peers and family members in an informal, unrushed setting, experiencing a bit of vacation themselves.

“It was our pleasure, to offer our team members, an opportunity to spend quality time with their kids and spouses. Work takes them away for many hours, and we were thrilled to pamper them, in an all-inclusive, fun environment,” says Glenn Farro, Director of Human Resources.