    Beth Israel to Host a Community Seder

    Apr. 3, 2017
    On Monday April 10, at 6:30 PM, Beth Israel Aruba will host a first night Seder.
    Passover is one of the most celebrated holidays. Today the holiday is a celebration of freedom, family and community. The Seder will include festive freedom songs and readings from the Haggadah, to retell the story of liberation. Memories of family and friends, the four cups of wine, the four questions, all of these are part of the Passover experience. Included in the Seder will be a lovely dinner complemented by spiritual insights. Join in for an inspirational Seder led by rabbi Daniel Kripper. Reservations can be made online at rabbi@bethisraelaruba.com, or call 297-582-3272.
     
