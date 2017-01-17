Betico Day Special Dinner Menu at Mangos Restaurant

They will be serving for dinner:

Pica di Papaya Soup: Delicious spicy cream soup with toasted almonds

Pisca Mulato: Fresh seasonal fish cooked on a Himalaya salt slate served with yucca fries, steamed rice and fried plantains

Ponche Crema Tiramisu: Layers of ladyfingers, mascarpone cheese, ponche crema and espresso makes this a perfect smooth dessert

$40,- pp exclusive 15% Service charge and 3.5 % TAX.

Make your reservation by calling (297) 527.1125 or sending an email to foodandbeverage@amsterdammanor.aw