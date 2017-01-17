Betico Day Special Dinner Menu at Mangos Restaurant

Mangos pays tribute to the greatests Aruban statesman on his birthday January 25th, by celebrating the National Holiday called "Betico Croes Day" offerings an exquisite local flavors dinner menu.
They will be serving for dinner:
- Pica di Papaya Soup: Delicious spicy cream soup with toasted almonds
- Pisca Mulato: Fresh seasonal fish cooked on a Himalaya salt slate served with yucca fries, steamed rice and fried plantains
- Ponche Crema Tiramisu: Layers of ladyfingers, mascarpone cheese, ponche crema and espresso makes this a perfect smooth dessert
$40,- pp exclusive 15% Service charge and 3.5 % TAX.
