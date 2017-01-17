Language
Map of Aruba
    Betico Day Special Dinner Menu at Mangos Restaurant

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Betico Day Special Dinner Menu at Mangos Restaurant
    Jan. 17, 2017
    Betico Croes

    Mangos pays tribute to the greatests Aruban statesman on his birthday January 25th, by celebrating the National Holiday called "Betico Croes Day" offerings an exquisite local flavors dinner menu.

    They will be serving for dinner:

    • Pica di Papaya Soup: Delicious spicy cream soup with toasted almonds
    • Pisca Mulato: Fresh seasonal fish cooked on a Himalaya salt slate served with yucca fries, steamed rice and fried plantains
    • Ponche Crema Tiramisu: Layers of ladyfingers, mascarpone cheese, ponche crema and espresso makes this a perfect smooth dessert

    $40,- pp exclusive 15% Service charge and 3.5 % TAX.

    Make your reservation by calling (297) 527.1125 or  sending an email to foodandbeverage@amsterdammanor.aw

    Mangos Restaurant
    Betico Croes
    Betico Day
    Amsterdam Manor