Boardwalk Hotel in Top 25 Hotels Best Service in Caribbean for 4th Consecutive Year

This 2018 Service Award underlines the strong focus of Boardwalk Hotel on their strategy overall to deliver personalized service, unique experiences with a local touch and utmost cleanliness. Service areas include the Front Desk, Concierge Services (online concierge as well as the famous Treasure Box, an exclusive in-room amenity for Boardwalk guests), the Beach Service (with free use of palapas & lounge chairs, and discounted F&B Service delivery by Segway), Housekeeping, Breakfast Service (daily delivered to the room, at a fee and with reservations made in advance) and Pool/Garden Service (lounge area, public hut with hammocks, free cocktails every Thursday).

Boardwalk Hotel ranked #2 of Best Hotels in Aruba for 6 consecutive years, and named Best Hidden Gem by USA Today. For more information visit www.boardwalkaruba.com or Facebook/boardwalkhotelaruba.