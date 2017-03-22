Botica di Servicio, Eagle, Now Solar Powered

The chain of pharmacies, known as Botica Di Servicio, made a decision to go green at its five locations by means of installing solar panels on its own buildings and LED lights in all locations namely Eagle, Palm Beach, Santa Cruz, Noord, and Seroe Preto San Nicolas. Solar is a natural choice for Aruba where the sun shines 365 days a year.

Managing Director Lennert van der Poel, explains that Botica Di Servicio is taking a leadership role in the switch to alternative fuels on Aruba, noting that solar power saves money in the long run, and is a reliable source of energy, besides helping slow down global warming, a threat we should all seriously address.

The solar panel installation on the pharmacy’s roof was a joint effort by Elmar NV, Engysol, All-in Lighting and Ro-Tech, each company contributing to the timely delivery of the project, in its own field of expertise.

The electricity generated by the panels goes into the ELMAR NV grid, crediting the company’s electric bill.