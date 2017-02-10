Language
Map of Aruba
    Brad and Marlene Friedlander honored at the Marriott Surf Club

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Brad and Marlene Friedlander honored at the Marriott Surf Club
    Feb. 10, 2017
    Marriott&#039;s Surf Club Aruba

    Recently the Aruba Tourism Authority had the great pleasure of honoring a very nice couple as Distinguished Visitors, at the Marriott Surf Club.

    The symbolic honorary title is presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba for 10 to 19 consecutive years.

    surf_club_honoring2.jpg

    The honorees were Mr. Brad and Mrs. Marlene Friedlander from North Chelmsford Mass. This lovely couple are loyal members of the Marriott Surf Club and they love Aruba very much because of the friendly people, the climate, beaches, restaurants, relaxation and being on Aruba and staying at the Surf Club is like being home for them and this year they are celebrating their anniversary in Aruba.

    surf_club_honoring.jpg

    The certificate was presented by Mr. Ernest Giel representing the Aruba Tourism Authority together with Ms. Jenny Boekhoudt representing the Marriott Surf Club.

    If you are a loyal visitor of Aruba, and you would like to be honored as well, please send an email to support@aruba.com!

