Brad and Marlene Friedlander honored at the Marriott Surf Club

The symbolic honorary title is presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba for 10 to 19 consecutive years.

The honorees were Mr. Brad and Mrs. Marlene Friedlander from North Chelmsford Mass. This lovely couple are loyal members of the Marriott Surf Club and they love Aruba very much because of the friendly people, the climate, beaches, restaurants, relaxation and being on Aruba and staying at the Surf Club is like being home for them and this year they are celebrating their anniversary in Aruba.

The certificate was presented by Mr. Ernest Giel representing the Aruba Tourism Authority together with Ms. Jenny Boekhoudt representing the Marriott Surf Club.

If you are a loyal visitor of Aruba, and you would like to be honored as well, please send an email to support@aruba.com!