Map of Aruba
    Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Appoints Rik Van Der Berg as Resort Manager
    Jun. 2, 2017
    Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba, is pleased to announce that Rik van der Berg has been named resort manager.

    In his new role at Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, van der Berg oversees the daily operations of the Caribbean’s No. 1 Hotel for Romance according to TripAdvisor. He works with Bucuti’s associates ensuring that guests receive excellent service in the surrounds of laidback luxury that’s a signature of the adults-only resort. Fluent in three languages, van der Berg easily converses with Bucuti’s guests who hail from 25 different countries on any given day.

    A native of the Netherlands, van der Berg joined the Bucuti & Tara family as assistant resort manager in February 2016. Previously, van der Berg held management positions at with Capella Hotel Group five-star properties in Washington, D.C. and Singapore. His career focus has been in hospitality operations specifically in rooms management and food and beverage. Before joining the elite Capella Hotel Group, he worked at boutique properties in the Netherlands after his original management training in Aruba 12 years ago.

    Van der Berg earned his bachelors in business administration in International Hospitality Management at Stenden University in Leeuwarden Netherlands. Prior to that, he studied at Vakschool Wageningen College of Hotel and Catering Management. Van der Berg’s wife also works in the hospitality industry.

    “Rik van der Berg brings professionalism and foresight to Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in providing guests the memorable vacation experience we wish for them to enjoy,” says Ewald Biemans, owner and CEO of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. “Our all-encompassing commitment to sustainability includes promoting our staff from within, and we are excited to see Rik receive this well-deserved promotion.”

    To learn more, visit Bucuti.com.

    Tags:
    Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort
    Rik van der Berg
    Resort Manager