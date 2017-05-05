Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Recognized as Global Tripadvisor® Greenleader

According to TripAdvisor, the top 10 eco-friendly properties are based on the average score and the number of reviews on the site of facilities that have reached the Platinum level in the TripAdvisor GreenLeader program of TripAdvisor. Bucuti & Tara has been at the Platinum level, the highest level, of the esteemed program since it began in 2013.

Survey participants shared that they are mindful of the environmental impact of the properties they stay at, the restaurants where they dine and of the tours and attractions they book on their trip. Nearly two out of five (35%) plan to make eco-friendly travel choices in 2017. Helping both the environment and sustainable businesses, 15% of respondents stated they chose a specific hotel in the last year just because of its environmental impact policies.

Respondents also opined that on their journeys, 88% prefer local and organic produce. More are opting for paperless travels such as digital boarding passes and reservation details. Once at their destination, 28% said they seek eco-friendly options such as tours with hybrid vehicles, bicycle rental or walking tours.

Bucuti & Tara is recognized as an eco-pioneer with a 30-year history of providing one of the world’s favorite vacation experiences while caring for the environment. Travel Age West just highlighted Bucuti & Tara for its mastering its eco-friendly practices while maintaining its luxury feel. Citing just a few of the Bucuti’s sustainability initiatives, Travel Age West says, “It’s no wonder this resort is considered one of the Caribbean’s greenest hotels since its opening in 1987.” Guests, staff and vendors work in harmony as the resort focuses on becoming the Caribbean’s first carbon-neutral property.

To learn more, visit Bucuti.com.