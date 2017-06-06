Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Wins Major Caribbean Award

CHIEF awards were open to all 600 CHTA member hotels. Four separate categories included Sustainability, Sales and Marketing, Operations and new this year, Social Responsibility. The most successful, forward-thinking resorts were honored for embodying best practices. In front of several hundred attendees, winners were announced at the opening session giving participants the opportunity to talk with the honorees and learn from their successes throughout the weekend conference. Bucuti & Tara was selected as the best of the best for its submission in the category of Environmental Sustainability and a finalist in Social Responsibility.

Holding the most eco-certifications throughout the region, Bucuti & Tara is proud to be honored by its Caribbean community. The resort continues to work toward its goal of being the first Caribbean hotel to be carbon neutral.

“For 30 years, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort has recognized that sustainable tourism honors the environment, our guests, staff and vendors, and the greater community of Aruba. Receiving the CHTA CHIEF Award for Environmental Sustainability and recognition for Social Responsibility tells us that our Caribbean community also endorses our mission,” said founder and CEO Ewald Biemans.

To learn more, visit Bucuti.com.