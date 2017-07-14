Build your own XXL burger at Salt & Pepper

A Double Bacon Cheeseburger with bacon, cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles and fries, is the starting point.

From there guests are invited to build and build some more, choosing extra toppings for $ 2.-- each, going as tall as possible according to their taste. Picture crisp bread, fresh vegetables and a juicy, juicy, XXL burger and we are sure your mouth starts watering. How tall will you go? And, more importantly, what are you waiting for? Bon appetit! Check out the Burger Mania at Salt & pepper on FB and Instagram: #XXLburger, #saltandpepperaruba, #burgermania and #crazyXXLburgerdays.

Salt and Pepper Restaurant is one of the fabulous places of the Garden, located across from the Barceló Resort on the high-rise strip. Open from breakfast time to late in the evening, with a wonderful, cozy bar, the restaurant is always filled with happy guests. Tapas are what Salt and Pepper specializes in, but there is a full menu available as well.