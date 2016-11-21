The format is a two-person scramble; men play from the White tees and the women from the Coral tees. Thirty percent of the combined total is the team’s handicap.

It is expected is that between 40 and 50 teams will register. "This is a tournament without any big prizes, it is all about having fun," tell the long-time participants, all regulars of Café the Plaza in the Renaissance Marketplace about the event, which has prizes for first, second and third place teams as well as for Closest to the Pin at Holes 3, 7, 13, 15 and 17.

After playing 18 holes, the tired golfers are expected back at Café the Plaza for a few reviving drinks and a bite to eat. They can expect an excellent buffet complete with a salad bar before the prizes are handed out. Prizes will be given out to the best three teams, for the Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin winners.

Registration for the tournament is possible at Tierra del Sol at teetime@tierradelsolaruba.com or at 586-0978. The green fee is $ 79,-.