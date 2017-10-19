Captain’s Special at Gilligan's Food & Drinks features lunch for two

Gilligan’s Food & Drinks invites patrons to get stranded any day, all day, with an extensive dining menu and an exciting list of tropical cocktails.

In honor of Eat Local Restaurant Month, executive sous chef Lij Heron created a delicious, reasonably priced lunch menu for two, with four starter and four entrée choices.

Starters include Bolitas di Keshi, the beloved local cheese croquettes, Chicken Wings with blue cheese dip and pickled carrots, Romaine hearts Caesar Salad with ciabatta croutons and shaved Parmesan, and a Caribbean Salad with pineapple, grilled chicken, taco Crisps, and mango Dressing.

The entree choices feature Grilled Chicken Caprese Sandwich with tomato, fresh mozzarella, ciabatta, and pesto on the side; Gilligan’s Burger with aged Cheddar, caramelized onions, and smoky bacon; Palm Beach Grouper Sandwich with pickled onions, and key lime tartar; and Hebrew National’s all beef, foot long dog, with chopped onions, sauerkraut and sweet relish. All entrées are accompanied by French fries.

Gilligan’s Food & Drinks and the adjacent Castaway Beach Bar, the perfect combo for tropical cocktails and fun food overlooking the beach, hosts a daily happy hour with live music, a number of time a week.