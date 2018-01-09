Caribbean’s first healthy hour, new complimentary wellness activities introduced at top Aruba hotel

Recognized as the most romantic hotel in the Caribbean in TripAdvisor’s 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards, Bucuti & Tara boasts a tranquil atmosphere in a boutique, adults-only setting making it the ideal place for couples to relax and achieve a sense of total wellbeing. The resort’s location on the world-famous Eagle Beach allows guests to discover the therapeutic and proven healing properties of the ocean, all while taking advantage of the resort’s newest offerings.

Offering one of the most comprehensive resort wellness programs, healthy-minded couples can now toast one another with nourishing refreshments during Healthy Hour, the first of its kind in the Caribbean. Served with a complimentary wholesome snack 3 to 4 p.m. daily, nutrient-packed smoothies and Bucuti’s craft mocktails are half-price at the guests-only SandBar.

Bucuti & Tara makes it easy to keep health-focused New Year’s resolutions with an all-new daily rotation of complimentary wellness activities and classes. Beginning January 8, daily offerings rotate with yoga and meditation, Tai Chi on the beach, sunrise beach walks, nutritional counseling, group personal training sessions and chef-led cooking demonstrations of healthy dishes.

“We want to support and inspire our guests, give them knowledge and practical experience so they can live their lives to the fullest while here and long after returning home,” says Ewald Biemans, owner and CEO of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. “We are on a mission of continually expanding our healthy lifestyle offerings to provide our guests with the most fulfilling vacation experience possible.”

These new lifestyle enhancements are the latest additions to the resort’s fully customizable wellness program which was introduced in 2016. Led by full-time wellness specialist and a certified nutritionist Isabel Struve-Rasmijn, the program provides guests with tailor-made itineraries to support their individual wellness goals in four areas – nutrition, fitness, mental wellbeing and mindfulness. Guests interested in incorporating a personalized wellness program into their stay at Bucuti can work with the in-house wellness specialists to curate an itinerary of thoughtfully planned dining options, activities, and spa experiences both on and off property. Private beach boot camps, wisdom walks, therapeutic painting, and horse coaching are just a few of the unique experiences that can also be arranged for individuals, couples, or small groups as part of the wellness program. Guests are welcome to develop a plan that best suits their needs, incorporating as many or as few elements as desired.

All guests can take advantage of the wellness-focused options at Bucuti’s Elements restaurant including healthy portions, flavorful vegan and vegetarian dishes, and plentiful gluten-free options. Wellness specialists are on-hand to help guests make selections and coordinate dietary needs and desires with the chefs for a delicious, wholesome dining experience. Purun Spa offers indoor and outdoor treatments coupling locally-harvested ingredients like aloe with Aruban techniques to tap into the island’s natural healing powers.

Wellness Package for Couples:

While every guest has access to these offerings, for added ease, Bucuti & Tara just unveiled its Couples Wellness Retreat Package. Guests enjoy five nights in an Oceanfront Tara Suite, daily full American breakfast buffet, welcome amenity including a bottle or organic wine, one-house session with in-house nutritionist to create a personalized meal plan to take home, couples massage in the Spa Beach Hut along with access to the Fitness Center, Wi-Fi and daily wellness activities.

About Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort

Named the No. 1 Hotel for Romance in the Caribbean for 2017, and No. 1 Hotel in the Caribbean for two years in a row by guest-driven TripAdvisor, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort is Aruba’s premier adults-only boutique resort. Led by celebrated hotelier and environmentalist, Ewald Biemans, named by Caribbean Journal as the 2017 Caribbean Hotelier of the Year, the resort is nestled on the powdery white sands of Eagle Beach, home to protected sea turtles and named one of the “Dream Beaches of the World.” Bucuti offers 104 well-appointed guestrooms, suites and penthouses; sunbeds and shade for every guest; fresh water infinity pool; spa; WiFi; and complimentary iPad with Skype for use during stay. Award-winning healthy dining is enjoyed at oceanfront Elements, Tara Lounge and private beach dining. Reserved exclusively for guests and their friends, the open-air SandBar on the beach offers top-shelf cocktails and live music daily. The resort is TAG Approved® as a gay friendly hotel. Bucuti, a worldwide sustainable tourism leader, holds eco-certifications of LEED Silver, Green Globe Platinum, ISO 14001 and Travelife Gold and was named the World’s Most Sustainable Hotel/Resort in 2016.