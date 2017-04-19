Caribbean Palm Village Resort celebrates career milestones

A number of employees were also lauded for going the extra mile during the first few months of the year, they were Marilina Kuiperi and Sadia Futa, Reservation, Evelyne Boekhoudt, Geraldine Frank, and Mitchel Tromp, Front desk and Cedric Tromp, Maintenance.

Astrid Muller, Interim General Manager and Gina Tondu Operations Manager, posed with their top achieving staff members as they received a handsome certificate besides much-deserved praise.

Immediately after the short recognition ceremony, exercise guru Rene Wild, gave a short lecture regarding nutrition, as an enrichment session, helping staffers live a healthier lifestyle, on and off the job.