    Caribbean Palm Village Resort Celebrates Career Milestones

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Caribbean Palm Village Resort Celebrates Career Milestones
    Apr. 19, 2017
    Caribbean Palm Village Resort celebrates career milestones

    Employees demonstrating optimal performance, nominated for the coveted title of Employee of the First Quarter, were Cedric Tromp, Maintenance, Alfredo Sotillo, Housekeeping, Kenjah Howell, Front Desk, Reynold Semerel, Maintenance, and the winner, Adriana Tromp, Accounting, who executed her work to perfection, proving loyalty to the company and dedication to her job.

    A number of employees were also lauded for going the extra mile during the first few months of the year, they were Marilina Kuiperi and Sadia Futa, Reservation, Evelyne Boekhoudt, Geraldine Frank, and Mitchel Tromp, Front desk and Cedric Tromp, Maintenance.

    Astrid Muller, Interim General Manager and Gina Tondu Operations Manager, posed with their top achieving  staff members as they received a handsome certificate besides much-deserved praise.

    Immediately after the short recognition ceremony, exercise guru Rene Wild, gave a short lecture regarding nutrition, as an enrichment session, helping staffers live a healthier lifestyle, on and off the job.

