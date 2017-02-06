Caribbean Palm Village Resort enjoys enrichment classes

Teacher Seghjane Wever is very familiar with the resort housekeeping staff, as she already made a Safe 4 Life, presentation about safety, from the housekeeping point of view, back in October. She returned in January to teach the housekeeping department English as a Second Language, to help ease communication with guest and improve everyone’s vocabulary.

Picture here the first group of graduates, Francia Kelly, Janeth Herrera, Miladys Sarmiento, Obdalis Farro, Gregoria Bugos, Magalis Richardson and their teacher.

CPVR also contribute to the session when it awarded all staff members the especially-designed, environmentally-friendly, multiple-use shopping bags, promoted by the Aruba Hotel & Tourism Association.