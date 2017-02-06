Language
Map of Aruba
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Caribbean Palm Village Resort enjoys enrichment classes

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Caribbean Palm Village Resort enjoys enrichment classes
    Feb. 6, 2017
    cpvr_enrichment_classes Caribbean palm Village Resort

    The Housekeeping Department at Caribbean Palm Village enjoyed a helpful and educational English language instruction course given by Seghjane Wever. “This is the first group with a few more to follow,” informs Interim General Manager Astrid Muller.

    Teacher Seghjane Wever is very familiar with the resort housekeeping staff, as she already made a Safe 4 Life, presentation about safety, from the housekeeping point of view, back in October. She returned in January to teach the housekeeping department English as a Second Language, to help ease communication with guest and improve everyone’s vocabulary.

    cpvr_enrichment_classes Caribbean palm Village Resort

    Picture here the first group of graduates, Francia Kelly, Janeth Herrera, Miladys Sarmiento, Obdalis Farro, Gregoria Bugos, Magalis Richardson and their teacher.

    CPVR also contribute to the session when it awarded all staff members the especially-designed, environmentally-friendly, multiple-use shopping bags, promoted by the Aruba Hotel & Tourism Association.

