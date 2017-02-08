Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Caribbean Palm Village Resort Hosts an Interactive Carnival Party

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Caribbean Palm Village Resort Hosts an Interactive Carnival Party
    Feb. 8, 2017
    Caribbean Palm Village Resort Carnival Party

    The Caribbean Palm Beach Resort had plenty to celebrate recently and the festivities unfolded during a Carnival-themed Managers’ Cocktail Party, commemorating the resort’s 30th anniversary.

    Recently completing 30 successful years of hospitality, the lively Managers’ Cocktail Party featured the activities team, Carnival dancers and a fantastic brass band.

    Caribbean Palm Village Resort Carnival Party   Caribbean Palm Village Resort Carnival Party

    Music, dancing, and delicious snacks prepared by Sweet Peppers Restaurant added to the fun, yet what long-time guests appreciated most was playing the Carnival drums under the conductor’s directions.

    As a timeshare property, Caribbean Palm Village Resort enjoys the loyalty many repeat-guests who bought timeshare units when the place was still under construction, making the leap of faith and becoming owners, required vision and courage which paid off handsomely over the years.

    Caribbean Palm Village Resort Carnival Party  Caribbean Palm Village Resort Carnival Party

    Tags:
    The Caribbean Palm Beach Resort
    Anniversary
    Carnival