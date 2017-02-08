Caribbean Palm Village Resort Hosts an Interactive Carnival Party

Recently completing 30 successful years of hospitality, the lively Managers’ Cocktail Party featured the activities team, Carnival dancers and a fantastic brass band.

Music, dancing, and delicious snacks prepared by Sweet Peppers Restaurant added to the fun, yet what long-time guests appreciated most was playing the Carnival drums under the conductor’s directions.

As a timeshare property, Caribbean Palm Village Resort enjoys the loyalty many repeat-guests who bought timeshare units when the place was still under construction, making the leap of faith and becoming owners, required vision and courage which paid off handsomely over the years.