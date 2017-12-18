Caribbean Palm Village Resort inaugurates its new pool

The 30 year old resort celebrating three decades of hospitality is a charming vacation village in Noord, originally inspired by South Beach and the art deco district in Miami. It continues to play host to multiple generations of guests as a self-contained oasis of tranquility and friendliness.

While being fully operational, the resort quietly and consistently continues its drive to upgrade, with work ongoing around the front and the back of the house. While the north-side pool was redone two years ago, the south side received a facelift in 2017, and now includes a Jacuzzi, a swim up bar and olive trees incorporated into the landscaping.

The Caribbean Palm Village Resort’s affiliation with Interval International makes it easy for owners to spend vacation time at any of the more than 2,900 resorts listed, in over 80 countries, with the flexibility to choose how they vacation, and a wide variety of valuable benefits. The Caribbean Palm Village Resort continues to offer owners a homey feeling, and a truly special family atmosphere, since 1987!