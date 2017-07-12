Language
Map of Aruba
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Caribbean Palm Village Resort prepared for all eventualities
    Jul. 12, 2017
    Fire Training

    The Caribbean Palm Village Resort held an advanced Fire Training II recently led by Sergio Wever of “Be Safe 4Life Consultancy.

    About two dozen of the resort’s employees participated in the educational session, preparing for all eventualities. The session encompassed all skills and knowledge gained in the basic course and acquired additional practical knowledge and the use of hand-operated fire-fighting equipment. Fire prevention and fire rescue were both part of the course. At the end of the theory segment staffers practiced what they learned.

    The vacation village inspired by South Beach and the art deco district is Aruba’s best-kept-secret vacation destination. Tucked into the Noord neighborhood, the village is a self-contained oasis of tranquility and charms. It now also counts its people among some of the best prepared on the island. 

