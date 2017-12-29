Language
Map of Aruba
    Caribbean Palm Village wishes George a Happy Retirement

    Dec. 29, 2017
    Caribbean Palm Village George

    George Irausquin a senior staff member at the intimate resort in Noord, enjoyed an animated party just recently as he prepared to take his retirement. 

    All members of the housekeeping and the maintenance departments came out to say farewell to the ever-helpful and resourceful George who served them well since he joined the resort in 2006.

    Caribbean Palm Village George  Caribbean Palm Village George

    George explains he will be taking care of his family from now on, leaving his resort family behind but promised to come back and visit, and think about them while he goes fishing with his grandchildren.

    Pictured here snap shots from a happy occasion, filled with gifts and surprises. 

    Caribbean Palm Village George  Caribbean Palm Village George

    Caribbean Palm Village
    Retirement