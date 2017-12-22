Language
Map of Aruba
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Cartier Boutique Aruba is Proud to Celebrate its Silver Anniversary

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Cartier Boutique Aruba is Proud to Celebrate its Silver Anniversary
    Dec. 22, 2017
    cartier facade

    Opened 25 years ago by Gandelman Holding at the Renaissance Mall on December 3, 1992, Cartier has become part of many's stories in Aruba for both locals and visitors alike.

    As Lydia Booi, the boutique's Sales Manager who has been there since day one can attest, many of their customers are really more like family. Cartier’s first location in the Mall faced Havenstraat, and in 2007, the Boutique was moved to a new location across from the Gandelman store where is still stands today.

    The Boutique offers the finest selection of watches, jewelry and accessories from the renowned French luxury brand, one of the oldest and finest of its kind. Together with their colleagues at Gandelman, Cartier Boutique staff want to wish everyone happy holidays and a prosperous 2018.

    cartier_old.png  cartier facade

