“Catch me at my Best,” at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

The internal Catch Me at My Best contest during the summer months is designed to recognize Hilton Hotels & Resorts Team Members for living and breathing the brand’s pillars and the HILTON Values, encapsulated in the HILTON acronym, namely Hospitality, Integrity, Leadership, Teamwork, Now.

The program allowed Team Members to ‘catch’ other team members or managers or vice versa at their best, doing something special or going the extra mile. Resort guests also participated in the program and caught Team Members or members of management when they were attentive to details or made a significant contribution.

“Thousands of extraordinary acts happen at our hotels and corporate locations every day, making Hilton the most hospitable companies in the world,” says general manager Hans George Roehrbein. “Catch Me at My Best is about recognizing those acts, big and small, and showing our appreciation to the Heart of Hilton, our Team Members who bring our philosophy to life. We believe that in order to provide heartfelt Guest experiences, we have to recognize those Team Members who make these experiences possible.”

At the conclusion of the program, with 2,661 catches, six team members with most, both receiving, and giving, got 2 minutes to race with their carts around the aisles of Superfood and shop.

The top 3 winners who received more catches were: Norma Lacle, Yeda Andrade and Daniel Muller. The top 3 winners who have made more catches were: Marilu Erasmus, Sheldon Leuden and Bibi Ohab.

On the big day, the Catch Me at My Best contenders met at Superfood, and raced through the aisles in a unique Supermarket Sweep, which concluded the campaign, and awarded them carts brimming with groceries.

The event was packed with high energy and enthusiasm, participants were excited and all other Team Members present cheered them on.

The annual Catch Me at My Best program encourages team members to strive for excellence, as it provides equal win opportunities to staffers and members of management. It is important to note that Norma Lacle and Yeda Andrade were also among last year’s winners, as well. Congratulations to the consistent high-achievers.