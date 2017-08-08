Cedrick Tromp is Employee of the Month at Caribbean Palm Village Resort

The atmosphere is always festive as associates are recognized for exceptional performances within their departments and for going the extra mile, with extraordinary stories of resourcefulness and creativity.

Nominees for the second quarter 2017, were Cedrick Tromp & Alicia Ras, Maintenance, Jean Philemon, Housekeeping, and Kanjah Howell, Front Desk. Cedrick outshone all nominees with his on-time, on-target performance, paired with outmost consideration for guests and colleagues.

Those who went the extra mile to serve the resort and its employees included Elvis Tromp, Purchasing, Carlos Henao, Maintenance, Evelyne Boekhoudt, Front-desk, Sadia Futa & Marilina Kuiperi, Reservations, Elsa Croes, Ramona Kelly, Rakesh Soekhai, Jean Philemon & Janet Brinkman, Housekeeping, and Kenjah Howell, Front Desk.

Pictured here the award ceremony at the resort.