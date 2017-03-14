The celebration will take place at Aruba Aloe's Factory, Museum, and Store in Hato from 9 am to 3 pm, with a wide variety of fun activities for the whole family, as well as a very special to-be-announced promotion.

Since 1890, Aruba Aloe has been upholding Aruba's age-old tradition of Aloe cultivation. Today, its state-of-the-art factory turns out some of the world's best Aloe-based health and beauty products made from 100% Pure Aloe Vera Gel harvested from the plants growing in the company's more than 125-year-old Aloe fields surrounding its factory facility.

Aruba Aloe's managing director, Remko van der Veldt, shares, “Flag and Anthem Day is all about celebrating and honoring Aruba's unique identity, and the aloe tradition that we still carry out on a daily basis at Aruba Aloe has played a major role in shaping and enriching that identity.”

Aruba Aloe's Flag and Anthem Day Celebration will offer a variety of fun experiences for both young and old. Free guided tours of the factory and museum will be conducted throughout the day, highlighting the history of Aloe cultivation on Aruba as well as unveiling the entire manufacturing process, from the hand-cutting of the Aloe leaves to the packaging of the final products. Steel pan music will delight guests in the morning, and then DJ Chris & Sodo y Cuero will take over at noon to keep everyone moving. Kids can enjoy face-painting and pony rides in the Aloe fields. Guests can nosh on tasty food and drinks provided by Blue Eyes Catering, and also enjoy a healthy aloe smoothie treat created by The Little One.

Additionally, Aruba Aloe will launch a special promotion in its Hato store in honor of Flag and Anthem Day. The promotion will be announced at the end of this week on the radio, TeleAruba, and on social media. According to marketing manager Jessica Posner, “This promotion is going to be huge! We are very excited to announce the specifics of the promotion...stay tuned!”

Aruba Aloe welcomes the community to make the celebration at its Hato facility part of their Flag and Anthem Day festivities.

Posner shares, “As families make their rounds on March 18, we invite them to add Aruba Aloe to their list of stops. There's something for everyone—and the promotion simply cannot be missed!”

Visit the website for details!

Click on the image below to download the flyer

Aruba Aloe, founded in 1890, is one of the only Aloe companies in the world that grows, harvests, and processes its own Aloe on-site. This Aloe, considered to be the finest Aloe in the world, is the base of an ever-growing collection of premium skin, hair, and sun care products. Aruba Aloe currently has 17 retail stores, and its products are available for purchase on www.arubaaloe.com (US & Canada) and www.arubaaloe.nl