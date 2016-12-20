Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Celebrate Hanukkah in Aruba

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Celebrate Hanukkah in Aruba
    Dec. 20, 2016
    -hanukkah-menorah-hanukkah-

    Rabbi Daniel Kripper, had just revealed the Jewish community’s schedule for the upcoming Festival of Lights, Hanukkah, starting with the lighting of the first candle, Saturday, December 24th, at 6:30 PM. On the evening’s program, the Festival service, at 6:30 PM, followed by the Hanukkah candle lighting. A special l’chayim, traditional refreshments such as sufganyiot, Hanukkah donuts and latkes (potato pancakes) will be served.

    On Monday December 26th, at 6.00PM, the annual Hanukkah Community Celebration will unfold at Paseo Herencia Amphitheater, Palm Beach, with songs of Jewish folklore. You are invited to listen to guest-singer Gaston Bogomolni from Miami, accompanied by local musicians. Guests will be treated to Hanukkah donuts.

    On Wednesday, the 28th, at 7:00 PM, the community is inviting anyone interested in Jewish Culture to view a contemporary Israeli movie, as part of the synagogue’s cinema series, “Night Shift”.

    On Friday, December 30th, at 7:30 PM, the community is organizing a special Kabbalat Shabbat Hanukkah, followed by an Oneg Shabbat, a community potluck dinner and get together.

    For more information, please call: Beth Israel Aruba, Tel. +297 582 3272.

    Download the Flyer Here!

    Tags:
    Hanukkah in Aruba
    Paseo Herencia
    Beth Israel Aruba