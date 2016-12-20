Celebrate Hanukkah in Aruba

On Monday December 26th, at 6.00PM, the annual Hanukkah Community Celebration will unfold at Paseo Herencia Amphitheater, Palm Beach, with songs of Jewish folklore. You are invited to listen to guest-singer Gaston Bogomolni from Miami, accompanied by local musicians. Guests will be treated to Hanukkah donuts.

On Wednesday, the 28th, at 7:00 PM, the community is inviting anyone interested in Jewish Culture to view a contemporary Israeli movie, as part of the synagogue’s cinema series, “Night Shift”.

On Friday, December 30th, at 7:30 PM, the community is organizing a special Kabbalat Shabbat Hanukkah, followed by an Oneg Shabbat, a community potluck dinner and get together.

For more information, please call: Beth Israel Aruba, Tel. +297 582 3272.

Download the Flyer Here!