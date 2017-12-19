Language
Map of Aruba
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Chef Matt Boland welcomed at the Hilton as Executive Chef

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Chef Matt Boland welcomed at the Hilton as Executive Chef
    Dec. 19, 2017
    Chef Matt Boland

    American-born, French-trained Chef Matt Boland, a veteran and culinary star of the Aruba hospitality industry, has rejoined the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino.

    Having been away for eight years, to serve as corporate regional chef with a Caribbean resort chain chef Matt is coming back to the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino and has started December 1st, 2017, to inspire and motivate the resort’s culinary brigade to even greater excellence.   

    At the Hilton he says, he will dedicate his talent to develop a fresh concept for Gilligan’s Beach Bar & Grill, the resort’s seaside restaurant and continue to nurture and expand the steakhouse experience at the Sunset Grille, enhancing the already very welcoming environment with an over-the-top delicious culinaria, infusing innovation, and producing cutting edge food.

    Our pictures depict his warm welcome reception at the resort, on his first work day back, with many staff members and managers in attendance. 

    Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino
    Chef Matt Boland