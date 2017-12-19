Chef Matt Boland welcomed at the Hilton as Executive Chef

Having been away for eight years, to serve as corporate regional chef with a Caribbean resort chain chef Matt is coming back to the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino and has started December 1st, 2017, to inspire and motivate the resort’s culinary brigade to even greater excellence.

At the Hilton he says, he will dedicate his talent to develop a fresh concept for Gilligan’s Beach Bar & Grill, the resort’s seaside restaurant and continue to nurture and expand the steakhouse experience at the Sunset Grille, enhancing the already very welcoming environment with an over-the-top delicious culinaria, infusing innovation, and producing cutting edge food.

Our pictures depict his warm welcome reception at the resort, on his first work day back, with many staff members and managers in attendance.