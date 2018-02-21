Language
Map of Aruba
    Chela de Lannoy recently named Director of Catering & Conventions at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

    Feb. 21, 2018
    Chela de Lannoy

    The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino is pleased to announce that Chela de Lannoy, an experienced and well-respected leader in the hospitality field has just joined the team, at the Sales department, assuming responsibilities for the resort’s extensive banquet activities.

    Chela proudly reports her career went full circle with her new appointment. As a junior hospitality executive her professional path was launched at the Aruba Caribbean, and she is pleased to have come back home.

    The years in between were spent with the Marriott International chain at different properties, on different islands, as senior sales manager, as she perfected her skill sets, dedicated to the design and execution of events big and small, with keen customer focus, high energy level and team spirit, best of all with the expertise of handling a diverse range of clients in six different languages.

    On a personal level, the easy going, friendly Chela is an enthusiastic wife, mother and grandma.

    The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino is an ideal choice for weddings, corporate events, intimate parties and galas, the property provides nearly 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space for any occasion.  