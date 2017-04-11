Christopher and Colleen Legere honored as Distinguished Guests of Aruba At the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

During a special ceremony that took place recently at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, repeat island visitors Christopher and Colleen Legere from Peabody, Massachusetts, were honored for their loyalty to the island.
The couple first visited Aruba on their honeymoon, and have been returning every year since, for the past twelve consecutive years, always staying at the property on Palm Beach.
A representative from the Aruba Tourism Authority was on hand to present the couple with a commemorative plaque, declaring them as Distinguished Guests of Aruba, while resort executives Germaine Wever, Grace Chan and General Manager Hans-Georg Roehrbein gifted them with a souvenir Hilton bag, hat and t-shirts, while the group enjoyed some chilled champagne and sweet treats.