Christopher and Colleen Legere honored as Distinguished Guests of Aruba At the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

The couple first visited Aruba on their honeymoon, and have been returning every year since, for the past twelve consecutive years, always staying at the property on Palm Beach.

A representative from the Aruba Tourism Authority was on hand to present the couple with a commemorative plaque, declaring them as Distinguished Guests of Aruba, while resort executives Germaine Wever, Grace Chan and General Manager Hans-Georg Roehrbein gifted them with a souvenir Hilton bag, hat and t-shirts, while the group enjoyed some chilled champagne and sweet treats.