Map of Aruba
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Colleague and Leader of the Quarter at the Hyatt Regency

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Colleague and Leader of the Quarter at the Hyatt Regency
    Jun. 16, 2017
    Each quarter, Hyatt Corporate recognizes their colleagues who have demonstrated the brand’s purpose of “caring for people so they can be their best”.

    The individuals recognized have made outstanding contributions in the areas of delivering personal experiences to their guests and teams through teamwork and overall job performance. On May 30, 2017, Hyatt Regency Aruba held a “Reggae Vibe” celebration to honor Finance Manager Carily Yarzagaray-Maduro as Manager of the Quarter and Event Service Supervisor Pamela Bryson as Assistant Manager of the Quarter. Of the 50 attendees, there were 24 ‘Colleague’ nominations and eight ‘Leader’

