Come and watch the 2017 Superbowl at the restaurants of the Arawak Garden

TV-screens, inside and outside the restaurants will broadcast the much-anticipated event, which is broadcast with English audio. Salt & Pepper Restaurant, Tango Argentine Grill, Fishes & More and The Sopranos Piano Bar are the hosts. They are offering specials on beer, snacks and dinner on the important day. A huge TV screen is hung at Sopranos.

The Patriots and the Falcons are the last two teams standing in this season’s battle to become NFL champion. There is only one game to go: the Super Bowl!

The Falcons became the first entrant into the Super Bowl by defeating the Packers; later the Patriots dispatched the Steelers, making this their record ninth final appearance.

Millions of Americans will be glued to their television screens on February 5th. While most fans want to watch every second of the action, there is also a lot of interest for the commercials and artists during the event. The 30-second spots cost an average of $ 5 million! As top entertainer Lady Gaga’s name is mentioned.

So come to the Arawak Garden and watch the Game in the company of many compatriots, sipping beers and snacking to ease the tension. The game starts at 6.30 pm!