Commemorative Emerald Coin and Emerald Certificate presented to Mr. Ronald & Mrs. Peggy Drop for 40 years of continued visit to Aruba

The honor was Ronald & Peggy Drop residents of Herminie Pennsylvania. The symbolic honorary title is presented on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Transportation, Primary Sector and Culture Mr. O. Oduber as a token of appreciation to the guests who visit Aruba between 10-20 and more consecutive years. Darline S. de Cuba representing Aruba Tourism Authority together with Amanda SinghSecretary Executive Office conducted the Ceremony at Aruba Beach Club. Top reasons for returning provided by the honored consider Aruba to be the “Happy Island”, great weather, and friendly Aruban hospitality. Congratulations Ronald & Peggy, you hold a special place in the hearts of Arubans.