    Continuous Training at Caribbean Palm Village Resort

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Jun. 21, 2017
    Associates at Caribbean Palm Village Resort enjoyed a helpful and educational Tsunami preparedness course given by Sergio Wever, of Safe4Life Consultancy.

    Wever explained that Tsunamis, a low frequency, high consequence natural hazard event, can cause great loss of life and property damage, and that the course given at the resort presented  the hazard, assessed tools and products, established a warning system and talked about effective community response, which is the key to risk reduction.

    Interim General Manager Astrid Muller stated that the course enhanced associates’ ability to support their organizational preparedness and response efforts.  

    Sergio Wever is very familiar with the resorts’ associates, as he already made a number of Safe 4 Life presentations about safety, from the housekeeping point of view, back in October, and he also returned recently for a successful Fire Training level II.

    Picture here, associates in training.

