A select number of RCI affiliated resorts meet RCI’s requirements for recognition and have earned the RCI Gold Crown Resort award. These resorts like Costa Linda Beach Resort have attained high levels of excellence in resort accommodations, hospitality and member experience ratings as measured by RCI.

“RCI’s Resort Recognition Program helps ensure that our RCI affiliated properties meet our standards for quality in accommodations, hospitality and member experience,” said Gordon Gurnik, president of RCI. “We are thrilled to recognize those who have attained this designation and continue to work to offer high-quality vacation experiences to RCI subscribing members.”

This great news couldn’t have come over in a better time for the resort. “Costa Linda Beach Resort have been welcoming guests from all around the world to Aruba. Over the past 25 years we have been working so hard to give our owners and guests the best vacation in the Caribbean and now we can see that we are beginning this new era with the right foot and we will be doing our best to achieve more in the future.

All of this is thanks to our owners, guests, staff and you, who take part of our beloved Aruban community, who faithfully support our work. That is why we would like to dedicate this recognition to all the people who have been part of this milestone and spent their vacations with us during all these years.”

Award presented by Cherie Jeffries , RCI Caribbean Account Executive to Luigi Heredia, Costa Linda Beach Resort, General Manager, Managers, staff and members of Costa Linda Beach Resort.