Couple of travel Influencers visited our island and lodged at Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort

This website focuses on discovering and presenting the most romantic travel destinations around the world, especially for couples.

Hannah and Adam Lukaszewicz are known as social media travel influencers on Instagram and were invited by the Aruba Tourism Authority with the purpose of experiencing themselves the beauty of the One Happy Island. This trip also included the gathering of information of the “Renew your I Do´s Vow Renewal” event. This event enjoyed the international spotlight as the biggest matrimonial vow renewal in the Caribbean and which took place at Eagle Beach on August 8th. The bloggers have more than 382.000 followers on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort had the honor of hosting these special guests during their stay on the island where they got to stay in the Honeymoon Suite. This suite was exquisitely decorated by Amsterdam Manor's Wedding Coordinator, Ms. Anne Maduro. The suite offers a luxurious Jacuzzi for two, a separate shower, a completely equipped kitchen and a living room. The Honeymoon Suite offers a private terrace on the ground level, right in front of the turquoise waters of Aruba and our pristine beach… The perfect place for a romantic escape.