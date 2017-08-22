Language
Map of Aruba
    Culinary Secrets, a wine and cheese pairing event by Hadicurari

    Aug. 22, 2017
    Hadicurari Aruba Special

    Twelve different cheeses, all delicious are presented during a 3-course wine pairing event.

    On Friday, August 25, wine importer Pepia Est is getting its best wines from its cellars to present a memorable pairing. As the taste buds start working overtime, it is party time! Mixing and matching the wines with the cheeses will be a fun exercise. Don't miss this!

    You can already make your reservations: reserve your table in advance, as no walk-ins are accepted. Forty guests will be lucky enough to get the tasting of a lifetime!

    Culinary Secrets by Hadicuri is a monthly surprise event at Hadicurari to which everyone may look forward with loads of anticipation. The price is $50.-- per person, plus 15% service charge. For reservations, email tohadicurari@arubawineanddine.com or call +297 586 2288.

