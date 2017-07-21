Language
Map of Aruba
    Culinary Secrets, a three-course adventure at gorgeous Hadicurari Restaurant

    Culinary Secrets, a three-course adventure at gorgeous Hadicurari Restaurant
    Jul. 21, 2017
    Hadicurari Aruba

    Culinary Secrets by Hadicurari is the name of an adventurous trip which will delight the palate.

    It is a new, monthly event which offers a fabulous, three-course menu on a great location. This month, guests can savor the first Culinary Secrets on July 21, 22 and 23; reservations are required.

    As fresh mussels are a delicacy, only available in this season, the menu of the first Culinary Secrets features these lovely treasures of the sea. The appetizer is pan-fried mussels, served with tomatoes, onions and basil; a light, creamy soup with mustard cress is the second appetizer, which is followed by a pan filled with steamed, fresh Dutch mussels in the shell, served with a salad, new Dutch potatoes and a variety of sauces. Coffee or tea form the final part of this sumptuous, culinary experience.

    The monthly returning event is held from 5 pm until 10.30 pm. Guests may choose whether they wish to sit outside on the porch of Hadicurari or on the beach, feet in the sand. A fabulous wine pairing is available for the various courses of the Culinary Secrets by Hadicurari. To make your reservations, please call 586-6377.

