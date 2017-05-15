Debra and Michael Dokovna Honored at the Marriott Ocean Club

Recently, Mrs. Debra Dokovna together with her son Michael Dokovna from New Jersey were honored with the Goodwill Ambassadors certificate by Marouska Heyliger in the name of the Aruba Tourism Authority.
The event which commemorates their 25th consecutive visit to the island was held at the Marriott Ocean Club. The Dokovna’s love coming to the island for the people, beautiful weather and for the food and atmosphere of the island. On the pictures are the honorees together with friends of the Marriott Ocean Club.