Delicious new lunch menu introduced at Gilligan’s Seafood Shack

True to the restaurant’s name, the menu highlights a number of lobster and crab presentations as well as various just-caught fish preparations, which pair so well with the extraordinary beach location of the terrace restaurant.

Chef’s Lost Island Lobster and Crab Grilled Cheese sandwich gained overnight popularity, loaded with chunky lobster and crab salad, pepper jack cheese, and island slaw, on brioche Texas toast, with chipotle aioli.

And Texas toast means that the brioche, a tasty butter and egg enriched French bread, is sliced at double the average thickness of most sliced breads. Many lunch-goers find the temptation of crabmeat and lobster paired under the warm golden-brown crust of a fat sandwich, hard to resist.

Other attractive lunch combos include Lobster, Shrimp & Corn Fritters with a citrus chili sauce, the Millionaire’s Lobster Roll, with lobster and crab salad, celery, tarragon herb mayo, Dijon mustard, and a squirt of lemon on a buttery toasted bun; Crab Cake Burger BLT, with an old bay lump crab cake, bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, coleslaw, and a lemon herb tartar sauce with French fries.

The fries deserve a big mention on their own. They are real fries, made from whole potatoes, crazy delicious, they have never seen the inside of a freezer or been to any factory, the Belgians take credit for inventing the frites, but Gilligan’s Seafood Shack perfected them.

The menu also includes other notable dishes named after the characters of a legendary sitcom from the 60s, the year the resort was originally constructed, Gilligan’s Island, about seven tourists accidentally stranded on an island, and their failed escapes from it.

Shrimp lovers will delight in the Coconut Shrimp with mango sauce, and those watching their calorie intake will enjoy the seared Ahi Tuna Salad with sweet chili orange vinaigrette on a bed of greens and the Grilled Salmon Salad, with a mango salsa.

Fish Taco? Of course, filled with crispy grouper and chipotle cream.

The restaurant wait staff reveals that Freddy’s Crispy Fish Fry with lemon dill tartar is the most popular lunch item, competing with the grouper sandwich, with a lemon dill sauce. Apparently guests love the new lunch menu, which also covers a Land Side filled with wonder: Castaways Chicken Sate, escorted by coconut peanut sauce and shrimp crackers, jaw breaking burgers -- USDA half pounders, quesadillas, wraps, chicken wings, chicken sandwiches, pita pockets, and salads, all served with chef Matt’s signature throw-caution-to-the-wind-let’s-just-make-it-as-delicious-as-possible attitude.

Great carefree, casual ambiance, to match the serious food!