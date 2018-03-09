Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives Launch Monthly Instagram Sweepstakes

“Instagram has become a powerful social media marketing platform and now serves as one of the primary vehicles we use to drive awareness for the properties,” commented Aracely Sansone, VP of Marketing for the Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives. “Therefore, the objective of this sweepstakes is to grow our number of Instagram followers so that more people can discover everything we have to offer at the Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives and learn about our new developments, including our extensive renovations throughout the Tamarijn Aruba as well as the remodeling and new menu items at Divi Aruba’s signature restaurant, Red Parrot. In return for following us, we will be providing ten lucky followers with a free stay at one of our properties so they can experience the resorts for themselves.”

Anyone can enter the sweepstakes by simply following @divitamarijnaruba on Instagram. The winner will be selected at random and announced the last Friday of every month on the properties’ Instagram page. Each month’s winner will receive a five night stay for two at either the Divi Aruba All Inclusive or the Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive. The prize stay will be rotated between the two hotels, starting with the Divi Aruba All Inclusive for this month. Eligible travel dates include May 1 – December 22, 2018 and May 1 – December 22, 2019, and will be defined individually as each prize is awarded. Followers are encouraged to tag their friends in their comments on @divitamarijnaruba Instagram posts so they can also learn about the sweepstakes and follow the account to enter to win.

The winners will have all-inclusive use of the facilities, services and amenities of both properties during their stays, so they can enjoy a selection of ten dining options, eight bars, four freshwater pools, a wide range of activities including non-motorized water sports and nightly entertainment. To learn more about this Instagram contest, visit https://www.diviaruba.com/instagram-monthly-giveaway.htm.

Located south of the hurricane belt, the Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive resorts are just thirty minutes from the airport and five minutes from Aruba’s capital city, Oranjestad. The Divi & Tamarijn Aruba are set on beautiful Druif Beach, with a shopping arcade and the Alhambra Casino nearby. Guests staying at either the AAA 3-Diamond

Divi Aruba or the adjacent, oceanfront Tamarijn Aruba have use of all facilities, services and amenities of both properties. All stays at the Divi & Tamarijn Aruba include all meals and snacks at a choice of ten dining options, unlimited beverages at eight bars, the use of four freshwater pools, a wide range of activities including non-motorized water sports and nightly entertainment. In addition, all guests may use the well-equipped Divi Winds Sports Center, which features a 30-foot outdoor rock climbing wall on the beach. The chic pool decks at both properties have become a central gathering place for guests of both properties to relax. The resorts offer a variety of packages including those for honeymoon, vow renewal, family, golf and wedding. An onsite wedding coordinator assists with arrangements for beach weddings through Aruba Weddings For You.

For reservations and more information about Divi & Tamarijn Aruba, contact your travel professional or call 1-800-554-2008, 207-594-7888, or visit the resorts’ websites at www.diviaruba.com or www.tamarijnaruba.com. The properties can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, Google+, YouTube and the resort Blog