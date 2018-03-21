Do Shine bright - Pandora Shine launch event

This season, PANDORA makes gold accessible with an exquisite new precious metal, PANDORA Shine. Crafted in 18k gold-plated sterling silver, PANDORA Shine is the latest addition to PANDORA’s selection of high-quality metals, building a fascinating story upon the best-loved sterling silver and PANDORA Rose jewelry. Inspired by the gorgeous glow of the sun, the beautiful golden tone of PANDORA Shine highlights the personality and uniqueness of its wearer, letting women feel creative in their self-expression and shine from the inside out. Premiering in the Bee Mine and Rays of Sunshine jewelry series as well as iconic PANDORA designs and limited edition styles, PANDORA Shine is ideal for creating eye-catching, sun-kissed looks. Mix, match and style the new PANDORA Shine pieces in a unique way that enhances your natural radiance. PANDORA Shine launched on March 15 at PANDORA Paseo Herencia, DO shine in beautiful new hues when you visit the PANDORA Store in Paseo Herencia and Oranjestad.