Don’t worry, be happy, at the Divi Phoenix

World Happiness Day started with breakfast in community for all resort employees. The program included a motivational video, special commemorative tee-shirts, stickers and pins. Employee were asked to pledge happiness for the day, and wrote down their ideas for increased satisfaction and contentment on paper, dropping the happy thoughts into a special keepsake box. The gathering enjoyed music and dancing, setting a positive tone, for a wonderful workday.

Guests were then treated to a mega doze of happiness with water aerobics, cool face towels at the pool, refreshing face misting, and bottled cold water delivered to their lounge chairs on the beach. The Pure Indulgence spa went all out with free chair massages and extra pampering.

According to the Aruba Tourism Authority, Aruba, as a destination, positioned itself as one which stands behind the importance of ‘Happiness’ as a fundamental human goal. As the One Happy Island and as the Happiest nation in the world, Aruba wishes to transmit happiness and link the island’s One Happy brand to acts of kindness and compassion, in observance of International Day of Happiness.

These shared Random Acts of Kindness, at the Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort, were enthusiastically received by employees and guest, who agreed that every day is a happy day in Aruba.