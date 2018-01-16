Language
Map of Aruba
    Dragonfly’s Sushi Lounge and Ladies Night Coincide
    Jan. 16, 2018
    Dragonfly Sushi Restaurant
    Sushi, drinks and superb music…

    Dragonfly is announcing its Sushi Lounge on Wednesday and Friday nights. The Sushi Lounge entails a wonderful mix of delicious sushi and drinks at special prices and great music. 

    dragonfly sushi

    For the ladies a visit to Dragonfly on Wednesday evenings is especially interesting: they receive a free glass of Prosecco from 10 pm until midnight. On Wednesdays and Fridays Dragonfly’s resident DJ will be honing his skills in presenting the most chill beats.

    Dragonfly Sushi Restaurant  Dragonfly Sushi Restaurant

    So plan on going to Dragonfly in the Arawak Garden on Wednesdays (from 10 – midnight) and Fridays (from 10 pm until 1 am). There are great specials on beer brands, on house cocktails, house brands and saké as well on the most popular and sumptuous sushi rolls. You will absolutely love the Sushi Lounge at Dragonfly!

    Dragonfly Sushi Ladies Night

