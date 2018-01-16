Dragonfly’s Sushi Lounge and Ladies Night Coincide

For the ladies a visit to Dragonfly on Wednesday evenings is especially interesting: they receive a free glass of Prosecco from 10 pm until midnight. On Wednesdays and Fridays Dragonfly’s resident DJ will be honing his skills in presenting the most chill beats.

So plan on going to Dragonfly in the Arawak Garden on Wednesdays (from 10 – midnight) and Fridays (from 10 pm until 1 am). There are great specials on beer brands, on house cocktails, house brands and saké as well on the most popular and sumptuous sushi rolls. You will absolutely love the Sushi Lounge at Dragonfly!