Dragonfly catches the Early Birds!

The new daily Early Bird dinner at Dragonfly is truly irresistible: the special is so tempting, that you won’t be able to resist. The Early Bird menu, available between 4 and 7 pm, consists of an appetizer, a main course and dessert. The appetizer choices are Grouper Butterfly, Mozzarella Salad or Miso Soup, while the main course options are Phad Thai, Green Curry veggies, Chicken teriyaki, Grouper Dragonfly and Mongolian Beef; dessert is Vanilla Ice Cream. On Thursday evenings the Early Bird has a late night, as this special offer is available during the entire evening. Your final order should be in at 6.30 pm.

Dragonfly’s Specials are certainly worth checking out: the restaurant is located in the Arawak Garden across from the Barceló Resort on the hi-rise strip.