During an elegant holiday party La Cabana honors its top performers of the year

The associates were received at the door by General Manager Joe Najjar, the Executive Committee and Department Heads, before Assistant General Manager Jessica Franken, MC for the evening, took to the stage for a welcome speech followed by a Christmas Blessing, which opened the buffet-style dinner. After enjoying the delicious dinner, everyone took to the dance floor to dance to the tunes of DJ Metropolis and D’-Licious Band.

The highlight of the evening was the announcement of La Cabana’s top performers of the year. Marina Stamper, from Food & Beverage, was selected as the First Runner Up for Associate of the Year, but it was Minerva Hayes from Housekeeping who won the maximum title of Associate of the Year for 2016. Other winners included Helen Weleman of the Executive Office for Supervisor of the Year, Frank Sabajo of Engineering for Manager of the Year, and the Public Area Housekeeping Team as Team of the Year, 2016. Photos show the proud winners posing with their beautifully sculpted plaques of recognition and the executive team.

The evening also included a door prize raffle, with Sherryl D’arsie winning a certificate for a 500 Florin Grocery Shopping Spree, and Carmen Odor receiving the prize for the 1000 Florin Grocery Shopping Spree.

The party continued with more dancing and fun, as the employees and management celebrated another successful year, wishing each other a happy and healthy 2017.