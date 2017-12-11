Eagle Beach has been selected as the world's 50 best beach by 600 travel professionals

Closer to the water, lounge in the silk sands and picnic — or dive in for some world-class snorkeling. Home to the landmark “Divi Divi Tree,” a tangled icon of natural wonder in the midst of the soft sandy shore, it’s a wonderland of surprising views and powdered sugar sands. If you are visiting in the summer, keep your eye out for the magic of turtle hatching.

Getting There

Eagle Beach is located in the highly traveled island Aruba, making international travel quite easily accessed. Queen Beatrix International is the most popular airport in Aruba. Visitors can fly into this airport for around $400 from Toronto, Las Vegas, Orlando, Cancun and Maui. You can also get direct flights from Canada, Mexico to Aruba by Air Canada and American Airlines. You can find many flights options to this destination from Europe, the U.S. & UK. After landing, Eagle Beach is just under 20 minutes away by rental car or public transportation. Many arrive by cruise ship on a Caribbean galavant — if this includes you, simply hail a bus from the terminal across from the cruise port which will take you to the beach.

About The World’s 50 Best Beaches©

The World’s 50 Best Beaches© provides an annual snapshot of the opinions and experiences of the top international travel experts. It’s a globally recognized list showcasing the most alluring and untouched beaches from every corner of the earth.

The voting process and results used to create the World’s 50 Best Beaches© were administered and categorized by FlightNetwork’s in-house travel professionals. The FlightNetwork team consulted the opinions and expertise of more than 600+ travel journalists, editors, bloggers and agencies — asking them to rank the best beaches in the world based on their travel experiences.

FlightNetwork’s internal panel of judges compiled the responses and analyzed the beaches based on the five criteria of criteria of: sheer untouched beauty, remoteness, sand and water quality, annual days of sunshine, and average annual temperature. Each of the 50 Beaches included in this list were put through a rigorous vetting process and ranked based on the number of votes cast and the above criteria.